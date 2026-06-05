England cricket team opener Emilio Gay shone for his side

England's Emilio Gay slams half-century in debut Test: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 08:54 pm Jun 05, 202608:54 pm

What's the story

England cricket team opener Emilio Gay shone for his side in the 3rd innings of the Lord's Test versus New Zealand on Friday. Day 2 of the match saw Gay score a 95-ball 57. England were 126/3 when he was dismissed by NZ pacer Nathan Smith. Earlier on Day 1, Gay was out for just 8 runs in England's score of 140/10. Here's more.