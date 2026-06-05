England's Emilio Gay slams half-century in debut Test: Key stats
What's the story
England cricket team opener Emilio Gay shone for his side in the 3rd innings of the Lord's Test versus New Zealand on Friday. Day 2 of the match saw Gay score a 95-ball 57. England were 126/3 when he was dismissed by NZ pacer Nathan Smith. Earlier on Day 1, Gay was out for just 8 runs in England's score of 140/10. Here's more.
Knock
A pivotal knock from Gay's blade
Gay made his outing count in England's 2nd innings after failing to impress in the 1st. Notably, the southpaw is making his debut for England in this match. He added 52 runs alongside Ben Duckett for the 1st wicket. Gay then managed a 47-run partnership with Jacob Bethell. Alongside Joe Root, he added another 27 runs before perishing. Gay impressed everyone with his approach.
Runs
Gay slams his 19th fifty in FC cricket
Gay's knock was laced with 8 fours. He managed a total of 65 runs in his debut across two innings at 32.5. As per ESPNcricinfo, Gay is appearing in his 74th First-Class match. Across 126 innings, he has amassed 4,767 runs at an average of 39-plus. Gay slammed his 19th fifty in FC cricket. He also owns 13 hundreds.