Tom Latham posts his 15th duck in Test cricket: Stats
What's the story
New Zealand skipper Tom Latham recorded a duck in the 4th innings of the 1st Test against England at Lord's on Day 2. Latham was dismissed by England pacer Gus Atkinson in the 1st over. He perished for a three-ball duck. Notably, New Zealand are chasing 254 runs to win the 1st Test. Earlier, he fell for a 21-ball three in the 2nd innings.
Information
Latham perishes cheaply
Latham was tempted to drive Atkinson, who bowled a full delivery outside off. However, he ended up offering a catch to Harry Brook at 2nd slip. New Zealand were 0/1 with Latham's dismissal.
Numbers
15 ducks, including 4 versus England
Playing his 93rd match (167 innings), Latham now has 15 ducks. Latham averages 38.9 and has scored 6,264 runs. As per ESPNcricinfo, versus England, he has posted 4 ducks from 17 matches (32 innings). He owns 903 runs at 29.12 versus England. Interestingly, 10 of his ducks have come in away matches (home of opposition).