New Zealand skipper Tom Latham recorded a duck versus England (Image Source: X/@BLACKCAPS)

Tom Latham posts his 15th duck in Test cricket: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 11:33 pm Jun 05, 202611:33 pm

What's the story

New Zealand skipper Tom Latham recorded a duck in the 4th innings of the 1st Test against England at Lord's on Day 2. Latham was dismissed by England pacer Gus Atkinson in the 1st over. He perished for a three-ball duck. Notably, New Zealand are chasing 254 runs to win the 1st Test. Earlier, he fell for a 21-ball three in the 2nd innings.