Williamson is the 16th batter with this feat (Image Source: X/@englandcricket)

Kane Williamson completes 9,500 runs in Test cricket: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 11:41 pm Jun 05, 202611:41 pm

What's the story

Kane Williamson has become the first New Zealand player to complete 9,500 runs in Test cricket. He achieved the milestone with his third run on Day 2 of the 1st Test against England at Lord's. Overall, Williamson became the 16th player to reach this landmark, having taken 195 innings. Notably, he scored a duck in New Zealand's 1st innings. Here are the key stats.