Kane Williamson completes 9,500 runs in Test cricket: Key stats
What's the story
Kane Williamson has become the first New Zealand player to complete 9,500 runs in Test cricket. He achieved the milestone with his third run on Day 2 of the 1st Test against England at Lord's. Overall, Williamson became the 16th player to reach this landmark, having taken 195 innings. Notably, he scored a duck in New Zealand's 1st innings. Here are the key stats.
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18 runs for Williamson in the 4th innings
Williamson scored 18 runs in the 4th innings with New Zealand getting set a daunting target of 254. New Zealand are 36/3 at stumps on Day 2. Williamson faced 36 balls, hitting 2 fours. He was dismissed by England pacer Josh Tongue.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
Williamson touched the 9,500-run mark in his 110th Test (9,515). The batter's average of 54.06 is the fourth-best among batters with as many or more runs than Williamson. His tally includes 33 tons and 38 fifties. Meanwhile, Williamson also owns six double-tons in Tests. According to ESPNcricinfo, 5,327 of Williamson's Test runs have come on home soil 65.76. He has 20 tons (50s: 22).
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Most Test runs for NZ
As mentioned, no NZ batter other than Williamson has over 8,000 runs in Test cricket. Ross Taylor (7,683) and Stephen Fleming (7,172) follow the batter in terms of Test runs for NZ. Williamson also has the most Test tons for NZ.
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Williamson owns 1,400-plus runs versus England
Williamson has amassed 1,408 runs versus England from 20 matches (37 innings). He averages 40.22. Besides owning 5 tons and 6 fifties, he has recorded 4 ducks versus England.