Lord's Test, Nathan Smith floors England with six wickets: Stats

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2nd five-wicket haul for Smith

Smith had earlier claimed three wickets in the 1st innings. In 6 matches, Smith has raced to 27 wickets at 22.18. He now has two five-wicket hauls with both being six-fers. As per ESPNcricinfo, 20 of his wickets have come in away matches (home of opposition) at 11.05. Smith is now the 6th New Zealand bowler with a five-wicket haul versus England at Lord's.