Lord's Test, Nathan Smith floors England with six wickets: Stats
What's the story
New Zealand cricket team pacer Nathan Smith floored the England cricket team at Lord's on Day 2 of the 1st Test. Visitors New Zealand bowled out hosts England for 226 in 56 overs (3rd innings). New Zealand were set a daunting target of 254 in conditions supporting bowlers. Smith stood tall with figures worth 6/70 in 17 overs (4 maidens). Here's more.
Bowling
A brilliant exhibition of bowling
Smith started well, asking questions and bowled a 5-over spell. He returned back in the 28th over and conceded 16 runs, Smith dismissed half-centurion Emilio Gay in the 32nd over. In the 34th over, he dismissed both Joe Root and Ben Stokes. Smith then dismissed the dangerous Jamie Smith in the 50th over. Josh Tongue and Ollie Robinson were his final scalps.
Numbers
2nd five-wicket haul for Smith
Smith had earlier claimed three wickets in the 1st innings. In 6 matches, Smith has raced to 27 wickets at 22.18. He now has two five-wicket hauls with both being six-fers. As per ESPNcricinfo, 20 of his wickets have come in away matches (home of opposition) at 11.05. Smith is now the 6th New Zealand bowler with a five-wicket haul versus England at Lord's.
Do you know?
200 wickets for Smith in First-Class cricket
As per ESPNcricinfo, Smith also surpassed 200 First-Class scalps. He owns 201 wickets from 67 matches at 26-plus. He managed his 10th five-wicket haul in the longest format.