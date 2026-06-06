Rishabh Pant features in his 50th Test: Key stats
What's the story
India's star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has completed 50 Test matches. The one-off game against Afghanistan at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, marked his milestone. One of the best keeper-batters in the history of the longest format, Pant became just the third Indian to feature in 50 Tests as a designated gloveman. Here we decode his stats.
Career highlights
Third-most Tests as wicketkeeper for India
Since his Test debut against England in 2018, Pant has been a key player for India. As mentioned, he is now among the three wicket-keepers with at least 50 Test caps for India. While MS Dhoni leads this list with 90 appearances, Syed Kirmani takes second place with 88 such matches.
Statistical achievements
3,476 runs in Tests
Pant has also been a prolific run-scorer for India, amassing 3,476 runs at an average of 42.91 in 86 innings. He is the second-highest run-scorer as a wicketkeeper for India in Tests, only behind Dhoni (4,876). His eight centuries speak volumes about his ability to anchor innings despite the challenges of the format. Only Adam Gilchrist (17) and Andy Flower (12) have hammered more hundreds as a designated keeper. Pant has also tallied 18 fifties.
Upcoming opportunity
Potential record-breaking match for Pant
In his 50th Test match, Pant will also get a chance to become the first Indian cricketer to hit 100 sixes in Tests. He has already hit 94 sixes in 86 innings of his first 49 Tests. Only three players—Adam Gilchrist (100), Brendon McCullum (107), and Ben Stokes (136)—have crossed the century mark for sixes in this format so far.
Feat
One of the two keepers with this feat
Pant scored centuries in both innings of the Leeds Test match against England last year. He made 134 in his first outing and followed it up with a score of 118. His match aggregate of 252 runs is the highest by an Indian wicketkeeper in a Test. As per Cricbuzz, Pant became only the second designated wicket-keeper to smoke twin hundreds in a Test, joining Zimbabwe legend Andy Flower.