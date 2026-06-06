Rishabh Pant features in his 50th Test: Key stats

Statistical achievements

3,476 runs in Tests

Pant has also been a prolific run-scorer for India, amassing 3,476 runs at an average of 42.91 in 86 innings. He is the second-highest run-scorer as a wicketkeeper for India in Tests, only behind Dhoni (4,876). His eight centuries speak volumes about his ability to anchor innings despite the challenges of the format. Only Adam Gilchrist (17) and Andy Flower (12) have hammered more hundreds as a designated keeper. Pant has also tallied 18 fifties.