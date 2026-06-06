US shoots down Iranian drones; Iran retaliates with missiles
What's the story
The United States military has shot down four Iranian drones that were headed toward the Strait of Hormuz. The US Central Command (Centcom) described these drones as "one-way attack drones" and said they posed an immediate threat to regional maritime traffic. In response to this incident, Centcom confirmed that US forces targeted Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island.
Counterattack
Iran responds to US strikes
Iran responded to the US strikes by launching ballistic missiles at two American air bases in Kuwait and US Navy facilities in Bahrain. According to the IRIB news agency, this was a retaliation for previous US actions against Iranian targets. Centcom reported that six out of seven Iranian missiles were intercepted, while one failed to reach its intended target.
Airport attack
Escalation follows deadly drone strike in Kuwait
The escalation comes after a series of Iranian drone strikes on Kuwait's international airport, which killed one person and injured over 60. The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) denied responsibility for this attack, blaming a US missile interceptor for the damage. However, Centcom refuted this claim, stating that Iran conducted a "deliberate, calculated and unjustified attack" on the airport.
Stalled talks
Ceasefire negotiations between US and Iran remain stalled
The attacks come as ceasefire negotiations between the US and Iran remain stalled. A deal to end hostilities has not progressed since early April, when a ceasefire was agreed upon. After the ceasefire, the US imposed a blockade on Iranian ports, which President Donald Trump said would stay "in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed."