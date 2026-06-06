Iran retaliated with missiles after US strikes

US shoots down Iranian drones; Iran retaliates with missiles

By Snehil Singh 09:04 am Jun 06, 202609:04 am

What's the story

The United States military has shot down four Iranian drones that were headed toward the Strait of Hormuz. The US Central Command (Centcom) described these drones as "one-way attack drones" and said they posed an immediate threat to regional maritime traffic. In response to this incident, Centcom confirmed that US forces targeted Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island.