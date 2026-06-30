4 killed, 19 injured in bus-trailer collision on Yamuna Expressway
What's the story
Four people were killed and over 19 were injured after a double-decker sleeper bus collided with a trailer near milestone 112 on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district early on Tuesday. According to the police, the bus was en route from Lucknow to Noida and had around 65 passengers onboard.
Casualties
Several passengers were trapped
The impact was so strong that the front of the coach was crushed by about eight feet (around 2.5 meters) into the trailer. Several passengers were trapped inside the vehicle, and one victim's body was left hanging out of a window, Bhaskar English reported. The injured were immediately rushed to a district hospital for treatment.
Twitter Post
Video from expressway
मथुरा में यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे पर एक भीषण सड़क हादसा हुआ है. लखनऊ से नोएडा की तरफ जा रही एक स्लीपर बस आगे चल रहे ट्रेलर से भिड़ गई. टक्कर इतनी जबरदस्त थी कि चार यात्रियों की मौत हो गई. कई लोग घायल भी बताए जा रहे हैं.#yamunaexpressway pic.twitter.com/dhTH6D7zZF— Kishor Joshi (@KishorJoshi02) June 30, 2026
Second incident
Suspected cause of crash
Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suresh Chandra Rawat said preliminary findings suggest the crash was caused by overspeeding. The trailer loaded with gravel was traveling in its allocated lane when the speeding Gola Bus Service Volvo coach arrived from behind, lost control, and rammed into it. Around 3:35 am, police received information about the crash, following which eight Police Response Vehicles (PRVs) and 12 ambulances were dispatched to the scene.