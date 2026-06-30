4 killed, 19 injured in bus-trailer collision on Yamuna Expressway

Second incident

Suspected cause of crash

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suresh Chandra Rawat said preliminary findings suggest the crash was caused by overspeeding. The trailer loaded with gravel was traveling in its allocated lane when the speeding Gola Bus Service Volvo coach arrived from behind, lost control, and rammed into it. Around 3:35 am, police received information about the crash, following which eight Police Response Vehicles (PRVs) and 12 ambulances were dispatched to the scene.