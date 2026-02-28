4 youth killed in 2 separate road accidents in Raichur India Feb 28, 2026

Raichur city saw two heartbreaking road accidents on Saturday, leaving four young people dead.

In the first, a speeding goods container hit a motorcycle near Basaveshwar Circle, killing Mohammad Ali Pasha (24), Noor Mohammad (19), and Fayaz (26)—all from Sukhani Colony.

The second accident involved 21-year-old Basavaraj, who tragically fell from an autorickshaw and was run over by a government bus.