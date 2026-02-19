4 youths on way to wedding die in Mathura canal
India
On Wednesday, four young men from Mahavan lost their lives when their car veered off the Govardhan bypass in Mathura and plunged into a canal approximately 6 meters deep.
The group was on their way to a wedding in Deeg, Rajasthan, when the car hit a cemented tank while taking a sharp turn and rolled over into the water.
Police investigating cause of accident
Locals rushed to help but sadly, all four—Rahul (23), Amit (23), Mohit (21), and an unidentified friend—were found dead.
Authorities eventually pulled the submerged car out, with reports differing on whether two local residents or a crane were involved, and sent the bodies for post-mortem.
Police are now investigating how this heartbreaking accident happened.