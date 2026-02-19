4 youths on way to wedding die in Mathura canal India Feb 19, 2026

On Wednesday, four young men from Mahavan lost their lives when their car veered off the Govardhan bypass in Mathura and plunged into a canal approximately 6 meters deep.

The group was on their way to a wedding in Deeg, Rajasthan, when the car hit a cemented tank while taking a sharp turn and rolled over into the water.