40 Army personnel booked after storming Kashmir police station 

Ongoing investigation

Army responds to incident

The police station's main gate and vehicles belonging to ARTO, SHO, and SDPO were also vandalized. The investigation into the incident has been handed to police sub-inspector Adarsh Kant. All injured police personnel are said to be in stable condition. Responding to the incident, Jammu-based defense spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said: "The matter is under examination through institutional mechanisms." He assured that the Indian Army will fully cooperate with legal proceedings and appropriate action will follow a joint investigation.