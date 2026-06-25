40 Army personnel booked after storming Kashmir police station
What's the story
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have registered a case against several Indian Army personnel, including the commanding officer and a major of the 17 Rashtriya Rifles (RR), for allegedly storming the Atholi police station in Kishtwar district. Those named in the FIR include Colonel N Arun Gandhi, Major Vikas Sharma, Naib Subedar Shanker Gurkhe and sepoys Raj Kumar, Rahul Kumar, Anoop Singh and Omkar Ingale, along with 30-40 unnamed soldiers.
Legal proceedings
Soldiers booked under several sections
They have been booked under several sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) including unlawful assembly, rioting and attempt to murder. The charges also include Section 121(1) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Section 3(1) of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act. The charges span from unlawful assembly, rioting, criminal trespass, voluntarily causing grievous hurt, assaulting public servants, attempt to murder, and criminal intimidation.
Assault reported
What led to the incident?
The incident occurred when Kishtwar district commissioner Pankaj Sharma's convoy had a run-in with a soldier's private vehicle on a narrow road. When the personnel accompanying the DC instructed the soldier to pull his vehicle aside to allow the convoy to pass, an altercation erupted. After the argument, police towed the soldier's vehicle to the Atholi police station.
Vandalism reported
Army personnel also vandalized government property
An hour and a half later, 30-40 army personnel allegedly stormed the station under orders from their commanding officer, allegedly armed with iron rods, lathis, and service weapons, and scaled the main gate and boundary walls. Reportedly, Major Sharma aggressively intercepted and assaulted Station House Officer (SHO) Amrit Katoch, who raced back from a meeting after being informed by phone. His uniform shirt was also torn. Vijay Bhagat, a sub-district police officer (SDPO), was also physically attacked.
Ongoing investigation
Army responds to incident
The police station's main gate and vehicles belonging to ARTO, SHO, and SDPO were also vandalized. The investigation into the incident has been handed to police sub-inspector Adarsh Kant. All injured police personnel are said to be in stable condition. Responding to the incident, Jammu-based defense spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said: "The matter is under examination through institutional mechanisms." He assured that the Indian Army will fully cooperate with legal proceedings and appropriate action will follow a joint investigation.