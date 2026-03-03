40 Indians stranded in Bahrain amid Israel-Hamas war India Mar 03, 2026

A group of tourists from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh had traveled to Bahrain on a tourist visa on February 24 and were scheduled to return after four days, but were later stranded because the ongoing conflict in West Asia led to airport closures and flight cancelations.

With airports closed and flights canceled, they can't get home.

One of them, Salmon Raj from Hyderabad, has reached out to the Prime Minister and state leaders, hoping for quick action.