4.0 magnitude earthquake hits Sikkim, tremors felt in Darjeeling
India
Early morning on February 6, a 4.0 magnitude earthquake hit Namchi, Sikkim at 3:11am.
The quake was shallow—just 5km deep—and nearby areas like Darjiling also felt similar tremors.
Thankfully, there's no major damage, and locals reported feeling the tremors.
Locals share their experience
No damage was reported, but the quake was strong enough to shift things around in people's homes.
As Mrityunjay Das shared, "We felt the tremors. Later, we felt that the lamp and chair had moved from their position, which is when we got to know that there was an earthquake."
Another local said they felt a sudden jerk while inside their shop.