40% of Delhiites want to leave city because of air pollution, says report India Dec 19, 2025

Delhi's air pollution is so bad that 40% of residents are thinking about moving out, according to a new report by the Illness to Wellness Foundation.

The toxic air is cutting life expectancy by over eight years and raising risks for strokes and chronic respiratory diseases.

Dr. Daljit Singh, who spoke at the report's launch, pointed out that nearly 17% of global stroke cases are tied to air pollution, and there's growing concern about links to conditions like dementia.

The message: urgent action is needed to address Delhi's severe air quality crisis.