40% of Delhiites want to leave city because of air pollution, says report
Delhi's air pollution is so bad that 40% of residents are thinking about moving out, according to a new report by the Illness to Wellness Foundation.
The toxic air is cutting life expectancy by over eight years and raising risks for strokes and chronic respiratory diseases.
Dr. Daljit Singh, who spoke at the report's launch, pointed out that nearly 17% of global stroke cases are tied to air pollution, and there's growing concern about links to conditions like dementia.
The message: urgent action is needed to address Delhi's severe air quality crisis.
Pollution hits wallets—and daily life
The report also found that pollution costs Delhi a massive ₹64,250 crore every year—about 6% of its GDP.
It's not just about health: bad air means fewer people shopping or traveling in the city and frequent school closures disrupting students' lives.
Major culprits include vehicles, construction dust, and industrial emissions.
Former health secretary Rajesh Bhushan called for everyone—from government to citizens—to work together on real reforms if Delhi wants cleaner air and a better future.