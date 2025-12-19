Next Article
Delhi airport: 79 flights canceled, over 230 delayed due to fog
India
Delhi's IGI Airport had a rough Friday as thick fog dropped visibility as low as 100 meters, forcing flight operations into low-visibility mode.
This led to at least 79 flights being canceled and over 230 delayed—most departures were running nearly an hour late.
Why does this matter?
With IGI usually handling about 1,300 flights daily, the delays meant long waits and lots of missed connections for travelers.
The India Meteorological Department says the dense fog isn't going away soon, so more morning disruptions are likely in the next few days.
What's being done?
Airlines and airport staff are on the ground helping with rebooking and support.
While some international flights were canceled, teams are working at all terminals to assist passengers as best they can.