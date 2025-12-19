UP Police's 'guard of honor' for storyteller stirs debate
A video from Bahraich, UP, showing police recruits giving a "guard of honor" to kathavachak Pundreek Goswami, has gone viral and sparked controversy.
Many are questioning why a private religious figure received this official gesture usually reserved for top government leaders.
Why is everyone talking about it?
Political leader Chandrashekhar Azad publicly asked, "Who is Pundreek Goswami? What constitutional position do they hold?"
He stated, "India is not a monastery, but a constitutional republic. The state is not the fiefdom of any particular religion."
Legal experts chimed in too, saying such honors are meant for constitutional officials or foreign dignitaries—not private individuals—and this could go against the Constitution's equality and neutrality principles.
What did the police say?
UP Police first claimed Goswami was invited to speak on counseling and meditation, but later deleted their statement.
The incident has left people debating the line between state functions and religious events.