Delhi government to install air purifiers in 10,000 classrooms
India
Delhi's government is rolling out air purifiers in 10,000 school classrooms to help students breathe easier as pollution levels soar.
Education Minister Ashish Sood announced this move, calling out the urgent need for cleaner air in schools.
Why does it matter?
This is just the first step—eventually, every classroom will get an air purifier. Many students stand to benefit, especially those who can't afford purifiers at home.
Sood said it's about more than just learning: "We want our children to study smart and also breathe smart air."
With classes for younger kids already shifted online due to hazardous pollution, this plan aims to make schools safer year-round.