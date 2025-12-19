Next Article
41 Maoists surrender in Telangana, hand over 24 firearms
Forty-one members of the banned CPI (Maoist), including top leaders and a battalion commander, surrendered to Telangana police in Hyderabad today.
They gave up 24 firearms—ranging from AK-47s to light machine guns—and officially renounced violence, marking a major setback for Maoist activities in the state.
Why they surrendered—and what happens next
Police say these surrenders happened because of tough security pressure, internal disagreements, harsh forest life, and being separated from family for years.
Under Telangana's rehab policy, the group will receive ₹1.46 crore to help them reintegrate.
Officials hope this move encourages more Maoists to come forward and leave behind violence for good.