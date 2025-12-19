Rogue elephant kills 3 in Chhattisgarh's Korba district within 3 days
A wild elephant, separated from its herd, killed three people in Korba district over just three days—trampling a 60-year-old woman named Phoolsundari Manjhawar in Nimpani village on December 17, then a woman named Meena in Binjhra the next day, and finally crushing Mahendra Singh (35) while he sat by his veranda in Gaurbora.
The attacks have left local communities shaken and worried about their safety.
Forest department steps up response
Forest officials quickly reached the affected villages, arranged for a post-mortem and immediate financial help of ₹25,000 for Singh's family.
District officers Premlata Yadav and Kumar Nishant say they're closely monitoring the situation and have urged villagers to avoid forest areas or places where elephants might be roaming.
These tragic incidents highlight ongoing tensions between wildlife and people as elephants increasingly stray into human settlements.