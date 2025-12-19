Rogue elephant kills 3 in Chhattisgarh's Korba district within 3 days India Dec 19, 2025

A wild elephant, separated from its herd, killed three people in Korba district over just three days—trampling a 60-year-old woman named Phoolsundari Manjhawar in Nimpani village on December 17, then a woman named Meena in Binjhra the next day, and finally crushing Mahendra Singh (35) while he sat by his veranda in Gaurbora.

The attacks have left local communities shaken and worried about their safety.