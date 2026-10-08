42 ex-judges defend ECI in open letter, slam 'calculated campaign'
What's the story
A group of 42 former judges and retired officials have issued an open letter, warning against the ongoing assault on constitutional institutions in India. The signatories include ex-Supreme Court Justices Hemant Gupta and Pankaj Mittal. In the letter written on October 7 under the title "An Open Letter to the People of India: In Defence of Our Constitutional Institutions," they expressed grave concern over sustained campaigns to undermine the Election Commission of India, the judiciary and other constitutional institutions.
Letter
'India's constitutional bodies are under sustained attack'
"India's constitutional bodies are under sustained attack. The Election Commission of India stands at the center of this assault. Even the higher judiciary which we hold in high esteem, and statutory agencies have not been spared."
The letter said, "Criticism of institutions is a democratic right. Denigration is not," referring to the use of terms such as "thieves," "puppets," and "compromised" for constitutional institutions on public platforms.
Electoral defense
Defending electoral process
They said officers who conduct elections are "named, shamed and openly warned of reprisal once power changes hands."
"No court of law has found any of these charges proven," the former judges said.
The letter also defends the integrity of India's electoral process, stating that nearly a billion voters vote at over a million polling places.
It states that the ECI functions under Article 324 of the Constitution, which establishes an independent body to oversee elections.
SIR
They defend SIR
The authors also defend Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as a legal measure to maintain credible voter lists under Section 21(3) of the Representation of People Act, 1950.
They said the intensive revision of the electoral rolls has been conducted time and again since the first general elections.
They described it as a legally established exercise aimed at ensuring clean and accurate voter lists. They warned that attempts to delegitimize elections could fuel unrest and embolden "anarchic elements."
Twitter Post
Letter by ex-judges
42 former judges have signed an open letter expressing concern over allegations against the Election Commission and other constitutional institutions. pic.twitter.com/pRzv0HwTOX— IANS (@ians_india) October 8, 2026
Trust erosion
They take swipe at Congress
They further argued that "allegations of 'vote theft' are made at press conferences, not before courts.
"Electronic Voting Machines are blamed only after defeat. Victories won on the same machines go unquestioned. A party that has governed this nation for over five decades now claims that the very system which elected it is rigged," the ex-judges said, referring to the Congress.
The letter warns that persistent allegations against election integrity can erode public trust in democratic institutions.
Transparency call
Call for responsibility
It states, "Trust is the currency of democracy," adding that telling citizens their votes don't count could undermine faith in the ballot.
The authors called for shared responsibility among institutions, political parties, media, and citizens to preserve public confidence in democracy.
They urged political parties to raise grievances before the ECI and courts with evidence.
It also asked media to scrutinize claims before reporting them, saying "a headline is not evidence, and repetition does not make an allegation the truth."