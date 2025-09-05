43 dead, over 3.8L affected as Punjab battles worst floods
Punjab is dealing with its worst floods in almost 40 years, after nonstop rain and dam releases swamped over 1,900 villages across 23 districts.
43 people have died and over 3.8 lakh residents are affected.
With rivers still running high and more rain expected until September 10, relief efforts are tough.
Crops on nearly 1.75L acres damaged
The floods have caused massive damage to crops on nearly 1.75 lakh acres of farmland, hitting farmers hard in districts like Amritsar and Patiala.
Schools are closed until September 7 as evacuations continue.
There's a huge rush for boats and life jackets—local makers are working overtime to help rescue teams reach stranded people in cut-off areas.
Communication lines are down in many places, so the army and disaster teams are using thousands of boats to get help where it's needed most.