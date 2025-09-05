43 dead, over 3.8L affected as Punjab battles worst floods

Crops on nearly 1.75L acres damaged

The floods have caused massive damage to crops on nearly 1.75 lakh acres of farmland, hitting farmers hard in districts like Amritsar and Patiala.

Schools are closed until September 7 as evacuations continue.

There's a huge rush for boats and life jackets—local makers are working overtime to help rescue teams reach stranded people in cut-off areas.

Communication lines are down in many places, so the army and disaster teams are using thousands of boats to get help where it's needed most.