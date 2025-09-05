Next Article
Mumbai police on high alert after bomb threat
Mumbai police are on high alert after getting a bomb threat just before Anant Chaturdashi, the big finale of Ganesh Chaturthi.
Security checks have ramped up, especially in busy spots, and police are teaming up with intelligence agencies to figure out how real the threat is and keep everyone safe.
Anant Chaturdashi celebrations
With huge crowds expected for the festival, officials want everyone to stay alert and report anything suspicious.
They're asking people to follow official updates and police instructions so celebrations can stay safe for all.