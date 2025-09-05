Mizoram locality head fines son for littering

Serchhip is 1 of the top contenders in state's cleanliness rankings

Serchhip is serious about being Mizoram's cleanest district HQ, with local councils enforcing waste-free resolutions and friendly competition with other towns.

Since 2017, government-backed contests and regular clean-up drives have helped Serchhip become one of the top contenders in the state's cleanliness rankings.

It's a reminder that real change starts at home—and sometimes even means calling out your own family.