Mizoram locality head fines son for littering
In Serchhip district, Mizoram, the president of Chhim Veng locality set an example by fining his own son ₹20 for tossing a cigarette butt out the window on August 28.
The son was directed to pay the fine to the village treasurer—no special treatment, just sticking to the community's strict cleanliness rules.
Serchhip is 1 of the top contenders in state's cleanliness rankings
Serchhip is serious about being Mizoram's cleanest district HQ, with local councils enforcing waste-free resolutions and friendly competition with other towns.
Since 2017, government-backed contests and regular clean-up drives have helped Serchhip become one of the top contenders in the state's cleanliness rankings.
It's a reminder that real change starts at home—and sometimes even means calling out your own family.