Jhelum river hits warning mark in Kashmir, floods feared
Srinagar is on edge this week as the Jhelum River swelled past the flood warning level, hitting 22.31 feet—enough to trigger evacuation advisories in spots like Nowgam and Mehjoor Nagar.
The scene brings back memories of the major floods from 2014, so even without recent rain, locals are staying extra cautious and ready for anything.
People have started moving their stuff upstairs
People have started moving their stuff upstairs and parking cars on higher ground just in case. Authorities are urging those in low-lying areas to head somewhere safer.
Meanwhile, officials stepped in to calm nerves after a viral video falsely claimed there was a huge breach at Hokersar wetland—they clarified it was actually a controlled move to manage water levels.
Plans to divert water into Dal Lake were dropped since river levels started going down, but everyone's still keeping an eye out until things settle down.