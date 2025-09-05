Jhelum river hits warning mark in Kashmir, floods feared

People have started moving their stuff upstairs

People have started moving their stuff upstairs and parking cars on higher ground just in case. Authorities are urging those in low-lying areas to head somewhere safer.

Meanwhile, officials stepped in to calm nerves after a viral video falsely claimed there was a huge breach at Hokersar wetland—they clarified it was actually a controlled move to manage water levels.

Plans to divert water into Dal Lake were dropped since river levels started going down, but everyone's still keeping an eye out until things settle down.