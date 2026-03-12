44% vehicles on Indian roads lack insurance: Nitin Gadkari
India
Turns out, 44% of all vehicles on Indian roads don't have insurance, according to new government data shared by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.
This gap is a big deal since third-party insurance is legally required under the Motor Vehicles Act.
The numbers come from the VAHAN database, which tracks vehicle registrations and fitness.
Motor Vehicle Accident Fund was set up to help people
To help people caught in accidents (especially those involving uninsured vehicles), the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund was set up.
Updated rules this January mean there are now two main accounts: one funds the new PM RAHAT scheme, which covers up to ₹1.5 lakh for emergency medical care within seven days of an accident; the other gives fixed compensation to hit-and-run victims.