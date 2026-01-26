45 unsung heroes from marginalized communities to receive Padma Shri

Why does this matter?

These winners are proof that impact can come from anywhere.

There's Anke Gowda, once a bus conductor in Karnataka, now running the world's largest free-access library.

Armida Fernandes set up Asia's first human milk bank in Mumbai. Others like Shyam Sundar created affordable disease tests; Ramchandra and Sunita Godbole have brought healthcare to tribal villages.

Even at 90 or 92 years old, folks like Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda (keeping tribal music alive) and Kollakkayil Devaki Amma G (planting forests for decades) show it's never too late to change your world.