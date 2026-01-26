45 unsung heroes from marginalized communities to receive Padma Shri
This year, 45 people were named in the 'unsung heroes' Padma Shri category (part of the 131 Padma Awards), and many of these awardees hail from marginalized, tribal, and remote communities—recognizing everyday heroes who've made a real difference in education, health, and livelihoods across India.
It's a rare spotlight on changemakers who usually don't make headlines.
Why does this matter?
These winners are proof that impact can come from anywhere.
There's Anke Gowda, once a bus conductor in Karnataka, now running the world's largest free-access library.
Armida Fernandes set up Asia's first human milk bank in Mumbai. Others like Shyam Sundar created affordable disease tests; Ramchandra and Sunita Godbole have brought healthcare to tribal villages.
Even at 90 or 92 years old, folks like Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda (keeping tribal music alive) and Kollakkayil Devaki Amma G (planting forests for decades) show it's never too late to change your world.
Why should you care?
It's easy to think big changes only come from famous names or big cities—but these stories prove otherwise.
If you ever feel like one person can't make much of a dent, these Padma Shri winners might just inspire you to think again.