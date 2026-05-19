IMD warns of heatwave across India; temperatures may touch 46°C
What's the story
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a special alert for heatwave conditions across India this week. Temperatures are expected to rise by 3-4°C, with some regions reaching up to 46°C. The IMD has issued orange and yellow warnings for several states, including Jammu, Ladakh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, among others, till May 24.
Health risks
Banda in UP recorded a high of 46.4°C on Sunday
The extreme heat has already disrupted daily life in several parts of the country. Banda in Uttar Pradesh recorded a high of 46.4°C on Sunday, May 17. The IMD said maximum temperatures have risen 5-6°C above normal in many areas, triggering intense heatwaves that could become severe in east Uttar Pradesh if the departure from normal crosses 6.5°C. Prolonged exposure to such extreme conditions can lead to heat-related illnesses and aggravate pre-existing health conditions.
Safety measures
Farmers advised to take measures to protect crops from heat
The IMD has advised people to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged sun exposure, and wear lightweight clothing. Farmers have also been advised to take measures to protect their crops from the heat. They are recommended to provide light irrigation for vegetable and fruit plants, maintain adequate irrigation for sugarcane and cotton crops, and cover poultry sheds with grass for livestock protection.
Weather forecast
This year's monsoon likely to end with below-normal rains due
The southwest monsoon is likely to hit Kerala on May 26, having already reached the Andaman and Nicobar Islands on May 16. However, the IMD has warned that this year's monsoon could end with below-normal rains due to El Niño's possible impact. The weather phenomenon is expected to form in July, which could affect rainfall patterns during the four-month season.