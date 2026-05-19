IMD warns of heatwave across India; temperatures may touch 46°C

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a special alert for heatwave conditions across India this week. Temperatures are expected to rise by 3-4°C, with some regions reaching up to 46°C. The IMD has issued orange and yellow warnings for several states, including Jammu, Ladakh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi , Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar, among others, till May 24.

Health risks Banda in UP recorded a high of 46.4°C on Sunday The extreme heat has already disrupted daily life in several parts of the country. Banda in Uttar Pradesh recorded a high of 46.4°C on Sunday, May 17. The IMD said maximum temperatures have risen 5-6°C above normal in many areas, triggering intense heatwaves that could become severe in east Uttar Pradesh if the departure from normal crosses 6.5°C. Prolonged exposure to such extreme conditions can lead to heat-related illnesses and aggravate pre-existing health conditions.

Safety measures Farmers advised to take measures to protect crops from heat The IMD has advised people to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged sun exposure, and wear lightweight clothing. Farmers have also been advised to take measures to protect their crops from the heat. They are recommended to provide light irrigation for vegetable and fruit plants, maintain adequate irrigation for sugarcane and cotton crops, and cover poultry sheds with grass for livestock protection.

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