47 injured at Salem jallikattu despite safety push
India
At a jallikattu event in Koolamedu, Salem district, 47 bull tamers were injured on Sunday—even with health checks and safety pledges in place.
The event drew 550 bulls and 400 tamers from across Tamil Nadu, with the tamers split into batches.
Still, the tradition rolled on as planned.
Why should you care?
Jallikattu is a huge part of Tamil culture.
The source article does not provide statewide figures on injuries or deaths for the season.
Even with big crowds, heavy police presence, and officials pledging safety measures (the Koolamedu event was fully videographed), serious risks remain for both tamers and animals.
It's a reminder that some traditions come with real dangers—sparking ongoing debates about how to keep them safe while honoring local culture.