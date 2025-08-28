Next Article
4kg ganja smuggled in hybrid cannabis strain seized at airport
Cochin Customs just caught a big one—officers seized 4kg of suspected hybrid ganja worth about ₹4 crore at Kochi airport on August 26.
Seby Shaju, who flew in from Bangkok via Kuala Lumpur, was arrested right after landing.
In past year, over 100kg of ganja has been seized
This bust is part of a larger push by the Air Intelligence Unit to stop drug smuggling through airports.
Assistant Commissioner Paul P George led the operation, and Chief Commissioner SK Rahman says investigations are still on.
In the past year alone, the team has seized 101kg of ganja across 20 cases, showing they're serious about keeping airports safer.