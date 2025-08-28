Ujjain temples submerged in Shipra river's water; Rishi Panchami tomorrow
Heavy rainfall in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, has caused the Shipra River to overflow, leaving several temples at Ram Ghat underwater.
This happened right as a large number of devotees gathered for Rishi Panchami, a major Hindu festival.
With safety in mind, authorities have sent extra security to the area to help manage the crowds and keep people safe.
Rishi Panchami and the river
Rishi Panchami is an important day for many—especially women—who fast and perform rituals by the river for purification from sins, health, and virtue.
The Shipra River is considered especially sacred because of the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga nearby.
Devendra Singh from SDRF shared that water levels rose by 2-3 feet at a local bridge and urged pilgrims not to wade into deep water, sticking close to the banks for their own safety.