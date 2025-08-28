Ujjain temples submerged in Shipra river's water; Rishi Panchami tomorrow

Rishi Panchami and the river

Rishi Panchami is an important day for many—especially women—who fast and perform rituals by the river for purification from sins, health, and virtue.

The Shipra River is considered especially sacred because of the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga nearby.

Devendra Singh from SDRF shared that water levels rose by 2-3 feet at a local bridge and urged pilgrims not to wade into deep water, sticking close to the banks for their own safety.