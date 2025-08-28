Next Article
Flash floods: Uttarkashi-Dharali road reopens, but no pilgrimage yet
After major flash floods hit Dharali on August 5, Uttarkashi and Harsil are connected by road again.
The disaster had washed out roads and even submerged a helipad, but teams worked fast to restore basic travel.
Still, the Gangotri pilgrimage is paused for now—some highway stretches near Harsil are too damaged or underwater to reopen safely.
Pilgrimage paused for now
District Magistrate Prashant Arya has told the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to hurry up repairs so pilgrims can return soon.
Meanwhile, local authorities are making sure people in Harsil and Dharali have what they need—electricity, water, and communication lines are back up thanks to coordinated recovery efforts.
Everyone's working together to get life back on track as quickly as possible.