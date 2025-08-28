Next Article
Howra Bridge is rusting due to gutkha stains
Howrah Bridge, Kolkata's 1943 engineering icon, is facing an unexpected problem: people spitting gutkha (chewing tobacco) while crossing.
Since 2013, engineers have noticed that gutkha stains are actually corroding parts of the bridge—a type of damage not seen during World War II.
Ajay Devgn memes flood internet
To fight this, officials have swapped out rusted steel plates for fiberglass covers.
Meanwhile, a viral Instagram video has everyone talking—some users joked about actor Ajay Devgn (famous for paan masala ads) footing the repair bill, while others echoed the "Bolo zuban kesari" tagline to call out the mess.
Despite all this, the bridge remains a symbol of Kolkata's spirit and resilience.