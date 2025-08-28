Next Article
Man threatens friend with kidney removal over auto loan default
A loan gone wrong led to violence in Navi Mumbai, where a man was assaulted by his own friend after failing to repay an auto-rickshaw loan taken back in 2018.
Things got tense when the bank froze the guarantor's account and seized the vehicle, making the financial stress personal.
Man tied up and beaten for hours
On August 9, 2024, the friend took the victim to his home in Panvel, supposedly to talk about settling ₹36,000 in dues.
Instead, he tied him up, beat him, and threatened to remove his kidney and sell his blood if he didn't pay up—he even took ₹12,300 from him during this ordeal.
Police have now filed charges for wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation, and others as they investigate further.