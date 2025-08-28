Man threatens friend with kidney removal over auto loan default

Man tied up and beaten for hours

On August 9, 2024, the friend took the victim to his home in Panvel, supposedly to talk about settling ₹36,000 in dues.

Instead, he tied him up, beat him, and threatened to remove his kidney and sell his blood if he didn't pay up—he even took ₹12,300 from him during this ordeal.

Police have now filed charges for wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation, and others as they investigate further.