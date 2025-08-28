Next Article
Virar building collapse: 17 dead, including birthday girl
A four-story apartment building in Virar, Maharashtra, collapsed on August 27, 2025, during a birthday celebration, tragically killing 17 people—including the birthday girl—and injuring six others.
The Ramabai Apartment housed around 50 flats and fell onto a nearby empty tenement.
Developer arrested, residents demand justice
Rescue teams are still working at the site, while those hurt are being treated in hospitals.
Authorities have called the building illegal and arrested its developer for alleged safety lapses.
Local residents are demanding stricter rules and accountability to prevent more tragedies like this.
Displaced families are currently staying at a community hall with basic support.