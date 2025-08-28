Haryana to launch 'Lado Lakshmi Yojana' on September 25

Who's eligible for the scheme?

In the first phase, the scheme is for women aged 23 and above from families earning less than ₹1 lakh a year.

Both married and unmarried women can apply; for married applicants, their husbands need to have lived in Haryana for at least 15 years.

There's no cap on how many eligible women from one family can benefit.

The government also plans to expand the scheme later so more income groups can join in—making it a step toward greater financial independence for women across Haryana.