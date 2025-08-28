Mission Sudarshan Chakra: India's air defense system to counter aerial threats
India just announced Mission Sudarshan Chakra, a homegrown air defense system designed to protect both military and civilian sites from modern aerial threats—think missiles, drones, fighter jets, and even hypersonic weapons.
Announced by PM Modi on August 15, 2025, this ambitious project blends missiles, lasers, radars, cyber defense tools, and AI-powered surveillance. The goal? A fully operational shield by 2035.
DRDO tests integrated air defense weapon system
Last week (August 23), DRDO successfully tested the Integrated Air Defense Weapon System (IADWS)—a major piece of the puzzle.
IADWS brings together quick-reaction missiles, short-range defenses (VSHORADS), and high-powered laser weapons that can track and take down multiple targets at once.
It's a big step toward making Sudarshan Chakra real.
Why we need Mission Sudarshan Chakra now
With stealth tech and electronic warfare on the rise worldwide, old-school defenses just don't cut it anymore.
Mission Sudarshan Chakra aims to keep India one step ahead with smarter sensors and secure communications for faster responses.
It's all about building a self-reliant air shield for today's complex threats—so the country can stay safer in an unpredictable world.