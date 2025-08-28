Mission Sudarshan Chakra: India's air defense system to counter aerial threats

Last week (August 23), DRDO successfully tested the Integrated Air Defense Weapon System (IADWS)—a major piece of the puzzle. IADWS brings together quick-reaction missiles, short-range defenses (VSHORADS), and high-powered laser weapons that can track and take down multiple targets at once. It's a big step toward making Sudarshan Chakra real.

Why we need Mission Sudarshan Chakra now

With stealth tech and electronic warfare on the rise worldwide, old-school defenses just don't cut it anymore.

Mission Sudarshan Chakra aims to keep India one step ahead with smarter sensors and secure communications for faster responses.

It's all about building a self-reliant air shield for today's complex threats—so the country can stay safer in an unpredictable world.