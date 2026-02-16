5 friends die after crashing into bus on Tumakuru Road
Late on February 14, five friends from Doddaballapura—Danush, Keshava, Durga Prasad, Harshith, and Lalith Kumar (aged 17-23)—died after their Tata Indica crashed into a KSRTC bus on a flyover near Jindal Aluminium/Anchepalya on Tumakuru Road.
Four died on the spot; one passed away in hospital.
The KSRTC bus, which was carrying 43 passengers, had a few occupants with minor injuries.
What's happening now?
Police are investigating if alcohol was involved by sending the driver's blood for testing.
They're also checking if any of those who died had criminal backgrounds linked to past theft cases.
Since there were no CCTV cameras at the accident spot itself, footage from nearby areas is being reviewed.
Officials have flagged poor road safety features—like the missing crash barrier—as a factor in how bad this accident got.
Authorities concerned will be informed and officials responsible may be issued a notice as investigations continue.