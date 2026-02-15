5 friends returning from wedding die in bus-car collision

Police suspect overspeeding; investigation still on

Four of the friends died on the spot; the driver, Likhith, passed away later in hospital.

One of those lost was Harshith, a second-year college student who had been at home until about 8.30pm on Saturday and told his family he was stepping out to meet a friend.

Thankfully, all 42 people on the bus were safe. Police suspect overspeeding and are still investigating.