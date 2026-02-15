5 friends returning from wedding die in bus-car collision
India
Five young men from Doddaballapur lost their lives late Saturday night when their Indica, suspected of speeding, flipped over and crashed into a KSRTC bus near Bengaluru's Jindal flyover.
The car hit a divider, rolled twice, and was completely crushed while heading from Tumukuru to Bengaluru.
Police suspect overspeeding; investigation still on
Four of the friends died on the spot; the driver, Likhith, passed away later in hospital.
One of those lost was Harshith, a second-year college student who had been at home until about 8.30pm on Saturday and told his family he was stepping out to meet a friend.
Thankfully, all 42 people on the bus were safe. Police suspect overspeeding and are still investigating.