5 of top 10 most polluted cities in India

Loni in Uttar Pradesh has been named the world's most polluted city in 2025, according to the latest World Air Quality Report by IQAir. The report was released on March 24 and highlights alarming PM2.5 levels in Loni. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends a PM2.5 concentration of less than five micrograms per cubic meter, meaning Loni's levels are nearly 22 times higher than this limit.

Pollution hotspots Other Indian cities in top 10 The report also lists four other Indian cities among the top 10 most polluted in the world. Byrnihat in Meghalaya is ranked third with a PM2.5 level of 101.1, while Delhi and Ghaziabad are ranked fourth and fifth with levels of 99.6 and 89.2, respectively. Ula (Birnagar) in West Bengal is ranked 10th with a PM2.5 level of 86.8 micrograms per cubic meter.

Report coverage Report based on PM2.5 data from over 9,400 cities The 2025 IQAir World Air Quality Report is based on PM2.5 data from 9,446 cities across 143 countries and territories. The data was collected from over 40,000 regulatory monitoring stations and low-cost sensors operated by various contributors. These include government agencies, universities, non-profit organizations, private companies, and citizen scientists worldwide.

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