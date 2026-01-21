5-year-old dies as school van rams into jeep in MP
A heartbreaking accident in Betul, Madhya Pradesh, took the life of five-year-old Harshita Patankar and left 11 others hurt after a jeep coming from the opposite direction hit the school van near the Purna river on Wednesday morning.
The van was carrying young students from nearby villages to school.
Injuries, hospital care, and family's call for answers
Four children and the van driver are seriously injured and being treated at Betul District Hospital, while others are recovering at a local health center.
Harshita's family is demanding answers from the school, saying their warnings about the van's poor condition and overcrowding were ignored.
Senior officials from the administration and the police department arrived at the hospital and took stock of the injured and their treatment.