5 young men, truck driver die in Aligarh accident
A serious accident near Aligarh's Gopi flyover early Tuesday left five people dead after a car and a mini-truck collided and caught fire.
Four young men in the car and the truck driver died at the scene, while another passenger was taken to Hathras for treatment.
The crash happened around 5:30am according to police.
Flat tire may have caused crash: Police
Police say a flat tire may have caused the car to lose control, hit a divider, and crash into an oncoming mini-truck.
The victims—Atul Yadav, Dev Sharma, Harshit Maheshwari, Mayank Pal (all between 19 and 22), and truck driver Rajesh Kumar—were from Sikandrarau and Hasayan in Hathras, except for Rajesh Kumar who was from Nidholi Kalan in Etah.
Emergency crews put out the fire; all bodies have been sent for postmortem as investigations continue into how it happened.