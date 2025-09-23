5 young men, truck driver die in Aligarh accident

Flat tire may have caused crash: Police

Police say a flat tire may have caused the car to lose control, hit a divider, and crash into an oncoming mini-truck.

The victims—Atul Yadav, Dev Sharma, Harshit Maheshwari, Mayank Pal (all between 19 and 22), and truck driver Rajesh Kumar—were from Sikandrarau and Hasayan in Hathras, except for Rajesh Kumar who was from Nidholi Kalan in Etah.

Emergency crews put out the fire; all bodies have been sent for postmortem as investigations continue into how it happened.