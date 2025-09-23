Next Article
Rajasthan: Lips glued shut, baby found abandoned in forest
India
A 15-day-old baby was found alone in a forest near Sita Kund Temple, Bhilwara, with its lips glued shut and a stone placed in its mouth to silence it.
Against the odds, the baby survived and is now recovering at a government hospital.
Police are investigating the case.
Police are trying to find the parents
A cattle herder heard faint cries, found the baby, removed the stone from its mouth, and rushed it to hospital.
The child remains under medical care.
Police are checking local hospital records and speaking with villagers to find the parents or anyone involved.
No arrests yet—the investigation continues.