Surat organizers apologize for inviting Muslim drummers to Navratri event
India
A Navratri celebration in Surat ran into trouble when Bajrang Dal and VHP members objected to three Muslim drummers performing at the Swarna Navratri event.
Organizers Dhaval Munjani and Prince Patel apologized on the spot, promising not to invite Muslim musicians for the Navratri event in Surat in the future.
Police commissioner said talks were held
The organizers explained they usually include artists from all backgrounds, but agreed to the demand after protests.
Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gahlaut said both sides talked things out peacefully so the festival could continue without further issues.
A video of the apology was shared on social media.