50 sanitation workers will be part of I-Day celebrations
India is gearing up for its 79th Independence Day on August 15, with all eyes on the Red Fort in Delhi.
Prime Minister Modi will raise the flag and give his 12th straight speech.
Expect a Guard of Honour, a big 21-gun salute, flower petals from the Air Force, and colorful balloons filling the sky.
This year, 50 Swachhta Karamcharis (sanitation workers) and their spouses are special guests—alongside top officials and diplomats—which adds a nice touch of gratitude to the celebrations.
Traffic restrictions to be in place
If you're in Delhi or planning to head out, be ready for strict traffic curbs near Red Fort.
Key roads like Netaji Subhash Marg and Chandni Chowk Road will see restrictions, especially after rehearsals on August 13.
Commercial vehicles can't enter after late night unless they have passes—expect similar rules on August 15 for smooth security.
Metro trains to start at 4am
Good news if you're heading out early: Delhi Metro trains will begin running at 4am on Independence Day, with trains every half hour until regular service kicks in at six.
It's all about making it easier for everyone to join in or move around during the big day.