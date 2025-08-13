50 sanitation workers will be part of I-Day celebrations India Aug 13, 2025

India is gearing up for its 79th Independence Day on August 15, with all eyes on the Red Fort in Delhi.

Prime Minister Modi will raise the flag and give his 12th straight speech.

Expect a Guard of Honour, a big 21-gun salute, flower petals from the Air Force, and colorful balloons filling the sky.

This year, 50 Swachhta Karamcharis (sanitation workers) and their spouses are special guests—alongside top officials and diplomats—which adds a nice touch of gratitude to the celebrations.