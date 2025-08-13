Next Article
'Terrorists will raze temple': Disturbing graffiti at Puri site
A disturbing graffiti message threatening to demolish the iconic Jagannath Temple showed up at Maa Budhi Thakurani temple in Puri this week.
The note, written in Odia, warned of destruction by "terrorists" and mentioned 'PM Modi' and 'Delhi,' along with some phone numbers.
Police are taking the threat seriously
Police, led by SP Pinak Mishra, are taking the threat seriously—reviewing CCTV footage and stepping up security with extra guards and cameras around the temple.
Mishra said they're focused on keeping everyone safe while investigating who's behind it and what their motive might be.