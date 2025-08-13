Odisha bans 'Harijan' in official communication, prefers 'SC'

Shift aligns with central government advisories

This isn't just a language tweak—it covers everything from caste certificates to official records and staff training.

The change follows central government advisories (from as far back as 1982 and 2013) and a recent order by Odisha's Human Rights Commission.

Many in the Scheduled Caste community see "Harijan," a term popularized by Gandhi in the 1930s, as outdated or even offensive today.

By making this shift, Odisha is taking a step toward dignity and inclusion for all its citizens.