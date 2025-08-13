Odisha bans 'Harijan' in official communication, prefers 'SC'
Odisha just banned the word "Harijan" in all government communication.
From now on, officials and institutions must use "Scheduled Caste" (or "Anusuchita Jati" in Odia) instead.
This update is about showing respect and giving everyone equal recognition, especially for communities that have faced discrimination.
Shift aligns with central government advisories
This isn't just a language tweak—it covers everything from caste certificates to official records and staff training.
The change follows central government advisories (from as far back as 1982 and 2013) and a recent order by Odisha's Human Rights Commission.
Many in the Scheduled Caste community see "Harijan," a term popularized by Gandhi in the 1930s, as outdated or even offensive today.
By making this shift, Odisha is taking a step toward dignity and inclusion for all its citizens.