50% vehicles on road uninsured: Gadkari in Parliament

New rules (date not specified in the source article)

If you get into an accident with an uninsured or hit-and-run vehicle, there's a special fund set up to help, thanks to new rules (date not specified in the source article).

The Motor Vehicle Accident Fund covers emergency medical bills (up to ₹1.5 lakh for the first week after a crash) and offers fixed payouts for hit-and-run cases.

Still, it's not always enough to cover real losses.