50% vehicles on road uninsured: Gadkari in Parliament
Nearly half the vehicles you see on Indian roads don't have insurance: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari just shared this eye-opening fact in Parliament.
The numbers come straight from the VAHAN database, showing a big gap in road safety and insurance rules.
New rules (date not specified in the source article)
If you get into an accident with an uninsured or hit-and-run vehicle, there's a special fund set up to help, thanks to new rules (date not specified in the source article).
The Motor Vehicle Accident Fund covers emergency medical bills (up to ₹1.5 lakh for the first week after a crash) and offers fixed payouts for hit-and-run cases.
Still, it's not always enough to cover real losses.
Government wants states to step up checks and spread awareness
Here's what stands out: two-wheelers make up a large share of the uninsured fleet; no specific 60% estimate is reported.
The government wants states to step up checks and spread awareness, but actually making this happen is still a challenge.
System leaves victims struggling for proper help
With so many uninsured vehicles, the system leaves victims struggling for proper help.
It's a reminder that better enforcement and smarter policies are overdue if we want safer roads for everyone.