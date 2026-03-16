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Dubai: Airport fire breaks out after drone hits fuel tank

By Snehil Singh 09:05 am Mar 16, 202609:05 am

What's the story

A fire broke out near the Dubai International Airport on Monday, following a drone incident that hit a fuel tank. Emergency teams were immediately dispatched to the scene and have since brought the fire under control. No injuries have been reported so far. The Dubai Media Office confirmed in a post on X, "Dubai Civil Defence teams have successfully contained the fire resulting from impact to one of the fuel tanks in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport."