Dubai: Airport fire breaks out after drone hits fuel tank
What's the story
A fire broke out near the Dubai International Airport on Monday, following a drone incident that hit a fuel tank. Emergency teams were immediately dispatched to the scene and have since brought the fire under control. No injuries have been reported so far. The Dubai Media Office confirmed in a post on X, "Dubai Civil Defence teams have successfully contained the fire resulting from impact to one of the fuel tanks in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport."
Twitter Post
Visuals of blaze
Large fire reported in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport after an Iranian drone attack tonight. pic.twitter.com/XmIvEq2KTu— OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) March 16, 2026
Flight disruption
Flights temporarily suspended at Dubai International Airport
In light of the drone incident, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority has temporarily suspended all flights at Dubai International Airport. The decision was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure passenger and staff safety. Passengers have been advised to check with their respective airlines for updates on their flights. Some flights have also been diverted to Al Maktoum International Airport due to this incident.
Escalating conflict
Incident comes amid Iran's missile attacks on UAE
The incident comes amid rising tensions in the region, with Iran launching over 1,800 missiles and drones at the United Arab Emirates since the onset of a Middle East conflict, making it the most targeted nation in this barrage. Despite air defense systems intercepting most projectiles, travel disruptions continue in Dubai. The UAE's defense ministry has reported six deaths since the conflict began: four civilians and two military personnel who died in a helicopter crash linked to technical issues.