'One Battle After Another' wins Best Director, Best Picture Oscars

Hollywood director Paul Thomas Anderson has bagged his first-ever Academy Award for Best Director with One Battle After Another. The film, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio , was nominated for 13 Oscars and won six, including Best Picture. In his acceptance speech, Anderson thanked the Academy and dedicated the award to his friend-producer and assistant director, Adam Somner.

Acceptance speech Anderson's acceptance speech Anderson said, "Thank you, very, very much, You make a guy work hard for one of these. I really appreciate it." "I share this with a friend of mine on the other side of the shadows. His name is Adam and he is having a gin and tonic and is so happy for me and our crew." "I want to thank the Academy for finding my work worthy of this highest honor."

Career highlights Nominations for 'One Battle After Another' Anderson has been nominated for multiple Oscars in the past for films like Boogie Nights, There Will Be Blood, and Phantom Thread. One Battle After Another was also nominated for Best Picture, Best Actor (Leonardo DiCaprio), Best Supporting Actor (Benicio del Toro and Sean Penn), Best Supporting Actress (Teyana Taylor), and Best Adapted Screenplay. Anderson won for the screenplay, and Penn was the Best Supporting actor. The film also bagged Film Editing and Casting awards.

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