'One Battle After Another': Paul Thomas Anderson wins first Oscar  

Award details

Triumphs over Will Tracy, Chloe Zhao, others

Anderson, 55, triumphed over a strong field of competitors like Guillermo del Toro for Frankenstein, Chloe Zhao and Maggie O'Farrell for Hamnet, Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar for Train Dreams, and Will Tracy for Bugonia. In his acceptance speech, he expressed gratitude to Pynchon and dedicated the award to his family. He said he wrote the film as an apology to his children "for the housekeeping mess that we left in this world we're handing off to them."