'One Battle After Another': Paul Thomas Anderson wins first Oscar
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson has bagged his first Oscar at the Academy Awards! The director won the coveted award for Best Adapted Screenplay for his latest film, One Battle After Another, at the 98th Oscars. The movie is a loose adaptation of Thomas Pynchon's 1990 novel Vineland and features Leonardo DiCaprio as a former revolutionary living under an alias with his teenage daughter.
Award details
Triumphs over Will Tracy, Chloe Zhao, others
Anderson, 55, triumphed over a strong field of competitors like Guillermo del Toro for Frankenstein, Chloe Zhao and Maggie O'Farrell for Hamnet, Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar for Train Dreams, and Will Tracy for Bugonia. In his acceptance speech, he expressed gratitude to Pynchon and dedicated the award to his family. He said he wrote the film as an apology to his children "for the housekeeping mess that we left in this world we're handing off to them."
Film's journey
'One Battle After Another' has won big at the Oscars
One Battle After Another has been on a winning streak at the Academy Awards, having already bagged the first-ever casting award and Best Supporting Actor for Sean Penn. The film also dominated the awards season in the Best Adapted Screenplay category, winning at the BAFTAs, Critics' Choice, and Writers Guild Awards. It also won Best Screenplay at the Golden Globes.