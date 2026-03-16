Oscars: Sean Penn wins Best Supporting Actor but skips ceremony
What's the story
Hollywood actor Sean Penn won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role as a military officer in Paul Thomas Anderson's politically charged film One Battle After Another. However, he skipped the Oscars ceremony on Sunday night and is reportedly headed to Europe, with plans to visit Ukraine. Two people, on the condition of anonymity, revealed this to the New York Times.
Uncertain itinerary
Details about his trip remain unclear
The sources did not disclose what Penn would be doing in Ukraine or where exactly he would be going. They also hinted that his plans might have changed since he left the US before the telecast. The actor's representative declined to comment on these developments.
Award recognition
Third Oscar win for Penn
This was the sixth Oscar nomination and third win for Penn, 65. He was up against Stellan Skarsgard (Sentimental Value), Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein), Delroy Lindo (Sinners), and Benicio Del Toro (One Battle After Another). His performance in One Battle After Another also won him awards at the BAFTAs and Actor Awards. He had picked up nominations at the Golden Globes and Critics' Choice awards.
Ongoing commitment
Penn's long-standing commitment to Ukraine
Penn has been deeply involved with Ukraine since 2022 when he shot a documentary titled Superpower about Russia's invasion of the country. His commitment to the cause has been evident in his actions and choices, including skipping major award ceremonies.